How to watch Ravens vs. Jaguars via live stream in Week 12

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

The Ravens defense is beginning to look like one of the best in the NFL. At the trade deadline, they added All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith which has already been a major addition through two games. They have had struggles offensively as they scored just one touchdown against the Carolina Panthers last week. The Ravens are currently one of the Super Bowl favorites.

It has been an up and down season for the Jaguars. They have some exciting pieces like running back Travis Etienne, but they’re still one season away. They’re currently 3-7 and have close to no chance at making the playoffs. I would expect this team to make some noise in the AFC South next season. They are heading into this game off a bye week, so they should be fresh.

The Ravens are set as a 4-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -200 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals sit at +170 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 43.5.

Ravens vs. Jaguars

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.