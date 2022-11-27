Who is announcing Sunday Night Football in Week 12 between the Packers and Eagles?

The Green Bay Packers travel to Philadelphia to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be the announcers in the booth, while Melissa Stark will serve as the field reporter.

It’s been a disappointing season for the Packers. There were high hopes for Aaron Rodgers this season after resigning with the Packers, but things haven’t been good since he lost Davante Adams. Their pass defense has been good, but their run defense has been one of the worst in the NFL.

The Eagles are many people’s favorite to win the Super Bowl. They have had some struggles the past few weeks, but that doesn't take away from how dominant they’ve been all season. Jalen Hurts is one of the favorites for MVP. Adding A.J. Brown has made the Eagles passing game that much better. Their defense has been good for the most part as well. They have one of the best secondaries in the NFL.

The Eagles are set as a 6.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -275 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Packers sit at +230 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 46.