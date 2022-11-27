How to watch Texans vs. Dolphins via live stream in Week 12

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The Texans are in a full blown rebuild. Some think Davis Mills could be there guy at quarterback moving forward, however if they have a top three pick in this years draft, Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud will be their quarterback next season. They have a good running back in Dameon Pierce as well which is a big plus for them moving forward. I expect them to lose every game for the remainder of the season.

It has been quite the exciting season for the Dolphins. Adding Tyreek Hill in the offseason turned this passing offense around. Tua Tagovailoa has played at an elite level and a big reason is probably because he has one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. The Dolphins have a 7-3 record and are tied with the Bills for first place of the AFC East.

The Dolphins are set as a 13-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -730 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Texans sit at +530 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 46.

Texans vs. Dolphins

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.