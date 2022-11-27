How to watch Bengals vs. Titans via live stream in Week 12

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Bengals got off to a rough start this season, but have started turning things around. Their Super Bowl hangover seems to be over and they once again look like one of the better offenses in the NFL. They will soon get Ja’Marr Chase back from injury which will be even more of an upgrade for their offense.

Tennessee always finds a way to be competitive under head coach Mike Vrabel. His players enjoy playing for him and that is clear. They have won two in a row and the offense is starting to look better and better in every game. Getting Ryan Tannehill back was great for their offense as their passing game has been much better since he’s returned.

The Bengals are set as a 1.5-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -130 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Titans sit at +110 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 42.5.

Bengals vs. Titans

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.