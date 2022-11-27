How to watch Chargers vs. Cardinals via live stream in Week 12

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, and will be played at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

The Chargers enter this matchup with a 5-5 record, following a 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. Justin Herbert paced the offense, completing 23-of-30 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, while Austin Ekeler led the rushing attack with 19 carries for 83 yards and one touchdown. Mike Williams and Keenan Allen returned to the active list, but it will be interesting to see how the receiving corps shakes out with Joshua Palmer putting up commendable numbers in recent weeks as the top overall target.

The Cardinals (4-7) return to their home turf for the first time since their 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9. Arizona has been victorious just one time at home in the 2022-23 campaign, and will need to pick it up after a Week 11 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chargers are set as 4.5-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -210 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals sit a +180, while the total score is set at 47.5.

Chargers vs. Cardinals

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.