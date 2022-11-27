How to watch Raiders vs. Seahawks via live stream in Week 12

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, and will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The Raiders went to overtime in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, but ultimately secured the victory thanks to Davante Adams’ walk-off touchdown catch from Derek Carr. Adams has been exceptional for the Raiders this season, as the 29-year-old wideout now has 413 yards and five touchdowns in his last three appearances. The Raiders enter Week 12 with a 3-7 record and tied for third in the AFC West with Denver.

Aside from being a total surprise this year in the winning category, the Seahawks have a top-five scoring offense in the 2022-23 campaign. Geno Smith has been impressive under center, and is currently top-five in passing TDs (17) and passing yards (2,474). They should be able to keep the success going in their hunt for the NFC West crown.

The Seahawks are set as 3.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -195 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Raiders sit a +165, while the total score is set at 47.5.

Raiders vs. Seahawks

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.