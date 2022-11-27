How to watch Broncos vs. Panthers via live stream in Week 12

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Broncos have been terrible this season. With everything they gave up for Russell Wilson, many thought they would be Super Bowl contenders. They hasn’t been the case as the offense has been atrocious. The defense has played well and kept them in many games. There have been many frustrations in Denver to say the least.

Similarly to the Broncos, the Panthers have had all types of struggles this season. After firing Matt Rhule and trading away Christian McCaffrey, hey decided to go all in on a rebuild. They kept some big name pieces like DJ Moore and Brian Burns. While they have struggled, interim head coach Steve Wilks has gotten his guys to play hard and there is a good chance Carolina removes the interim tag after this season.

The Broncos are set as 2.5-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -135 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Panthers sit at +115, while the total score is set at 35.

Broncos vs. Panthers

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.