How to watch Bucs vs. Browns via live stream in Week 12

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The Buccaneers have won two straight games and the offense looks the best it’s been all season. Even with their struggles this season, they are in first place in the NFC South. Tom Brady has had major struggles this season. Their defense has played well in back-to-back games which is crucial for that team. Look for a third straight win this week.

It’s been a disappointing season for the Browns. That was expected when Jacoby Brissett was announced to be the starter until the bye with Deshaun Watson suspended through the first 11 games of the season. Watson will give this team a boost, but they still would need a miracle to get into the playoffs.

The Bucs are set as a 3.5-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -180 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals sit at +155 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 43.

Bucs vs. Browns

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.