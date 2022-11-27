How to watch Bears vs. Jets via live stream in Week 12

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Chicago Bears and New York Jets. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

It’s been a tough season for the Bears, but they have shown improvements. At one point this season, many were questioning whether or not Justin Fields could be their quarterback for the futures, and now it looks like he clearly will be. If they can build an offensive line and add a few weapons in the passing game, the Bears offense will be competitive next season. The Bears have lost three straight games by three or less points.

It’s been a rough few days for the Jets wit their quarterback issues. Zach Wilson thinks he’s not the issue and many teammates were frustrated by that. Head coach Robert Sales said the starting quarterback is up in the air this week and he’s considering all options. The Jets are 6-4 and they’re doing that with poor quarterback play for a good portion of the season. They’re coming off a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots where they had more punts than completions.

The Jets are set as a 4.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -205 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bears sit at +175 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 39.5.

Bears vs. Jets

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.