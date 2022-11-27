How to watch Falcons vs. Commanders via live stream in Week 12

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from FedEx Field in Prince George’s County.

The Falcons have had their struggles this season, but nobody expected them to be good. They still have a shot at winning the NFC South with all the struggles the teams in the division have had. These next few games will be important to see whether or not they want to compete for a playoff spot. Marcus Mariota has been decent as he’s thrown for 1,878 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but I think they would like one of the top two quarterbacks in the upcoming draft.

It’s been a tough season for the Commanders, but they have played their best football over the past few weeks. Getting Chase Young back will be a major boost to this defense this week. Since Taylor Heinicke took over as the starting quarterback, the Commanders are 4-1. Head coach Ron Rivera recently came out and announced that Heinicke would be the starting quarterback moving forward.

The Commanders are set as a 4-point favorites to get the win on the road, priced at -200 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bears sit at +170 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 42.

Falcons vs. Commanders

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.