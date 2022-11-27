How to watch Rams vs. Chiefs via live stream in Week 12

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Rams (3-7) have been defeated in each of their last four games, and it appears that the expected Super Bowl slump from 2021-22 has drastically gotten worse. The team played its first game without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp in last week’s 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and they also waived rushing leader Darrell Henderson on Tuesday. Needless to say, things could be better in LA.

As for the Chiefs, who are still standing tall on the NFL mountaintop, enter Week 12 riding a four-game win streak with an 8-2 record. Patrick Mahomes is once again having an MVP campaign, and the 27-year-old should continue to build off his 25 passing touchdowns and 2,936 passing yards — two league-bests.

The Chiefs are set as 14.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -1150 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rams sit at +750, while the total score is set at 44.

Rams vs. Chiefs

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.