How to watch Saints vs. 49ers via live stream in Week 12

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Saints (4-7) head into a Week 12 NFC bout with one of the best teams in football, following a 27-20 victory against the Los Angeles Rams last week. Andy Dalton is the apparent starting quarterback for New Orleans at the moment, despite rumblings of a potential flip back to Week 1 starter Jameis Winston. This could mean a last chance for Dalton to prove himself against a stout defense, as the team needs to stay afloat in the mediocre NFC South.

San Francisco is tied for first place in the NFC West with the Seattle Seahawks at 6-4. The 49ers have rattled off three consecutive victories, and appear to have taken a turn for the better since acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey via trade with the Carolina Panthers at the beginning of this month.

The 49ers are set as 9.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -425 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Saints sit a +340, while the total score is set at 43.

Saints vs. 49ers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.