How to watch Eagles vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 12 via live stream

NBC will host this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Eagles (9-1) will make their 2022-23 SNF debut after winning a come-from-behind game against the Indianapolis Colts last week. Jalen Hurts will continue to make his MVP push, and hopefully bounce back from what was a slow first half for him in Indianapolis. The dual-threat QB completed 18-of-25 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown, while rushing 16 times for 86 yards and one touchdown. He’ll look to get another streak going with zero turnovers.

Green Bay is coming off a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 11. Aaron Rodgers will look to build off of a solid pair of passing performances, but the reigning MVP is currently playing with a broken thumb.

The Eagles are set as 6.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -295 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Packers sit at +245, while the total score is set at 46.5.

Eagles vs. Packers

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Eagles -295, Packers +245

