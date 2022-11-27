Ravens-Jaguars delayed due to inclement weather in Week 12

The Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game in Week 12 has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game is set to kick off at 1:25 p.m. ET. This really doesn’t impact much. The weather isn’t a great start for fantasy football if things continue to be bad. It may just be a passing storm and things will clear up. If anything it could mean more work for the ground games on both sides in this matchup. Still, it doesn’t seem like anything to overreact to at this point.

The lines are Ravens -3 on the spread while the over/under is set at 43 on DraftKings Sportsbook as we await kick-off. Chances are your fantasy football lineups are already locked and you can’t make any moves. Again, if you can, there’s really no reason to overreact and swap players out at this point. The weather report suggests the rain will clear up and not be an issue.