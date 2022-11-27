Skunk spotted in stands at Bucs-Browns game

We’re into the second half of Sunday’s Week 12 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns and something stinks. No, it’s not the two teams playing. A skunk was spotted in the stands of FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. No, seriously an actual skunk.

A damn SKUNK in the stands at the Browns game and everyone is just standing there taking pictures and videos and not moving away pic.twitter.com/njtL3GugZN — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 27, 2022

There is a SKUNK in the stands at the #Browns game. pic.twitter.com/HfxbvBU1UP — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 27, 2022

We have seen squirrels, cats, foxes, and other various woodland creatures make appearances in sporting events, but I have never seen Pepe Le Pew pull up to a game. And the person in the first video is correct, why is everyone standing around. Why aren’t they scattering? Do you know how long it takes to get the stench of skunk off of you? Don’t you watch movies?!

Now I could sit here and make juvenile jokes like “hey, Baker Mayfield has returned to Cleveland!” or something of the like. But I’m not going to do that. I sincerely hope this skunk is enjoying itself this afternoon.