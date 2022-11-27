Odell Beckham Jr. asked to leave plane after being in an out of consciousness before LA-bound flight

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. was expected to begin his free agency tour soon, but he is now dealing with a personal issue. Beckham was in Miami on a Los Angeles-bound and was asked to leave after he was in and out of consciousness before the plane took off.

The Miami-Dade police department issued a media release detailing the situation. They said that the flight crew called police and fire rescue for a medical emergency after Beckham was in and out of consciousness when a flight attendant tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt. The flight crew believed he might be seriously ill and unable to make the flight.

After police and fire rescue arrived, the crew asked Beckham to exit the plan and he refused. The aircraft was deplaned and Beckham was asked by officers to exit the plane, which he did without further incident. He was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal to make other travel arrangements.

The police said that Beckham was not detained or cited once he left the plane.