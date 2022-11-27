Skylar Thompson replaces Tua Tagovailoa in second half vs. Texans

The Miami Dolphins yanked starting QB Tua Tagovailoa in the second half of Week 12 vs. the Houston Texans on Sunday in favor of backup Skylar Thompson. It doesn’t appear that Tagovailoa is dealing with an injury and the Dolphins are just pulling starters late in a blowout against the Texans. Still, it’s relevant enough in fantasy football this late in the season. If you had Tua as your starter, you’re missing out on points.

There’s still an entire quarter to go. Thompson will operate at QB the entire time it seems and we don’t know if Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill will get any more looks. If that’s the case, Tua finishes this week with 299 yards and one TD. Waddle has five catches for 85 yards while Hill is up to six catches for 85 yards. That could be it for both receivers on this week, which would be a relative bust.