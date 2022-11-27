 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jaguars convert two-point conversion late vs. Ravens to pull off comeback win [VIDEO]

Jacksonville was able to pull out a huge victory at home against Baltimore in Week 12.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Trevor Lawrence #16 and Marvin Jones #11 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Jaguars 26-21. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars appeared to be headed toward another heartbreaking loss this season. Instead, QB Trevor Lawrence led a comeback win 28-27 over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 on Sunday. Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones Jr. for a late TD to make it 27-26 Ravens before the Jags went for the win. Lawrence hit Zay Jones for the two-point conversion to take a 28-27 lead.

The Jaguars went down 27-20 with just over 2:00 left in the fourth quarter. Lawrence was able to lead the game-winning drive and Doug Pederson had the stones to go for it instead of play for overtime and tie the game with 14 seconds left. Lawrence finished with 321 yards and three TDs, plus the conversion in the win.

Jacksonville was an underdog at home at +3.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Week 12. Most of the money was on the Ravens to take care of business. Baltimore struggled pretty much all game, its biggest lead being 19-10. The loss likely eliminates QB Lamar Jackson from NFL MVP contention with six games to go in the season. Jackson had an OK game but finished 16/32 for 254 yards and a TD while adding 89 yards rushing.

The Ravens nearly won the game at the end with a 67-yard FG attempt from Justin Tucker with no time left.

More From DraftKings Nation