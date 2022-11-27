 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jauan Jennings makes huge TD catch after Tyrann Mathieu tipped pass

By David Fucillo
Jauan Jennings #15 of the San Francisco 49ers on the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca on November 21, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have taken a 10-0 lead on the New Orleans Saints after a spectacular touchdown catch by wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu made a solid tip of the pass from Jimmy Garoppolo, but Jennings was able to haul it in as he fell to the ground in the back of the end zone.

Jennings heads into halftime with five receptions for 43 yards, including a critical 3rd and 10 catch to convert earlier in the drive. He has been a key weapon on third down and while his numbers aren’t spectacular, most games he makes at least one huge catch for the team.

The 49ers head into halftime with a ten-point lead and will get the ball back to start the second half.

