Josh Jacobs completes monster day with game-winning touchdown in OT vs. Seahawks [VIDEO]

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who was questionable to play heading into the Week 12 contest against the Seattle Seahawks, finished the contest with a whopping 143 rushing yards, 74 receiving yards and two touchdowns. This included ripping off the game-winning score in overtime from 86 yards out.

86-yard run from Josh Jacobs to win the game! #LVvsSEA pic.twitter.com/F4aSUw09MM — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2022

In half-PPR leagues, Jacobs’ performance meant a whopping 45.3 fantasy points for managers. In full PPR formats, that number goes up to 48.3 fantasy points. It’s surprising to believe the Raiders declined his fifth-year option ahead of the season but they’re eventually going to have to either pay this man or watch him walk away in free agency for nothing.

Jacobs powered through his calf injury during the game, and he did briefly leave the contest before re-entering. With Jacobs playing like this and the wild card race starting to tighten, the Raiders have to believe this win can push them on a bigger streak which will put them back in the playoff conversation.