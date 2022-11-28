Which teams are on Monday Night Football in Week 12?

Week 12 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, November 28. This week’s iteration of Monday Night Football will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

The Steelers have a 3-7 record and are in third place in the AFC North. It has been a down year for Pittsburgh as they look to see what they have from rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Steelers head into this game coming off a 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Colts have been all over the place this season but are expected to have Matt Ryan at quarterback again in this game. They are in second place in the AFC South but have a 4-6-1 record heading into this game. Indianapolis is coming into this one off a one-point loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Colts are 2.5-point favorites at home at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 29, and Indianapolis is the favorite with -145 moneyline odds. Pittsburgh is the narrow +125 underdog.