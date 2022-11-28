Will the roof be open at Lucas Oil Stadium for Colts-Steelers in Week 12 on Monday Night Football?

The Indianapolis Colts host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football to close Week 12 and a chilly evening will bring a closed roof and window at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. local time and the current weather forecast calls for a temperature of 42 degrees that feels like 38. There is no chance of precipitation and wind gusts will not top 10 mph, but it’s going to be cold enough that it makes sense to keep everything contained inside the stadium.

The Colts come into the game as a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 39. The Colts are -140 on the moneyline while the Steelers are +120. The closed roof and window mean the elements will not impact the game. It’s too late to make changes to your fantasy football rosters, but if you’re still making a betting decision on the game, you can know that it will be a room temperature affair.