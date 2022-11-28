 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 12: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 13

The AFC East is working its way through Week 12. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 13.

Durham Smythe #81 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates a touchdown with Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Jaylen Waddle #17 during the first quarter in the game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

The AFC East heads into December with all three teams sitting in a playoff position and the Patriots just on the outside looking in. All four team are over .500 but that could change next week.

The Bills opened the week with a hard-fought win over the Lions on Thanksgiving. They won it in the final seconds after Detroit tied it up and moved a half game up on the Dolphins. Miami handled their business on Sunday against the Texans, and moved back into a tie with Buffalo. The Dolphins hold the head-to-head tiebreaker and thus claim first place in the division. The Dolphins and Bills face off in Week 15 and that could decide the division.

The Jets crushed the Bears 31-10 after benching Zach Wilson. Mike White impressed as New York remained a game back of the division leaders. Meanwhile, the Patriots lost to the Vikings on Thanksgiving and now sit two games back of first place. The Patriots host the Bills in Week 13 and badly need a win to not fall further out of contention.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 13.

2022 AFC East standings

AFC East Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 12 Week 13
Miami Dolphins 8-3 @ SF +475 +250 +275
Buffalo Bills 8-3 @ NE -240 -210 -225
New York Jets 7-4 @ MIN +2800 +1800 +1000
New England Patriots 6-5 vs. BUF +500 +1200 +2500

