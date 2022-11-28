NFL standings, Week 12: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 13

It’s a tight race in the AFC North after a Bengals win and a Ravens loss in Week 12. Both teams sit at 7-4, though the Ravens have the head-to-head advantage. The Bengals held Derrick Henry below 40 rushing yards today as they took down the Tennessee Titans, and the Ravens were dealt a shocking blow in a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Cleveland Browns pulled off an overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, moving them to 4-7, and the 3-7 Steelers may be out of the playoff picture entirely. They face the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football in Week 13.

The Ravens have a chance to pull back ahead next week. Baltimore faces the Denver Broncos while Cincinnati takes on the Chiefs. The two top teams will face off in Week 18.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 13.