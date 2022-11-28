 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 12: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 13

The AFC North is working its way through Week 12. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 13.

Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It’s a tight race in the AFC North after a Bengals win and a Ravens loss in Week 12. Both teams sit at 7-4, though the Ravens have the head-to-head advantage. The Bengals held Derrick Henry below 40 rushing yards today as they took down the Tennessee Titans, and the Ravens were dealt a shocking blow in a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Cleveland Browns pulled off an overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, moving them to 4-7, and the 3-7 Steelers may be out of the playoff picture entirely. They face the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football in Week 13.

The Ravens have a chance to pull back ahead next week. Baltimore faces the Denver Broncos while Cincinnati takes on the Chiefs. The two top teams will face off in Week 18.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 13.

2022 AFC North standings

AFC North Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 12 Week 13
Baltimore Ravens 7-4 vs. DEN +140 -600 -300
Cincinnati Bengals 7-4 vs. KC +170 +450 +250
Cleveland Browns 4-7 @ HOU +380 +4000 +2000
Pittsburgh Steelers 3-7 @ ATL +1000 +6000 +6000

