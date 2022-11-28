NFL standings, Week 12: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 13

The Tennessee Titans are dominating the AFC South despite a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12. At 7-4 after the loss, the Titans are the only team in their division above .500 with six weeks left in the season.

The Indianapolis Colts are looking like a brand-new team under new leadership, with Matt Ryan reinstated as starting quarterback. After taking the Eagles down to the line in Week 11, they’ll face another tough opponent in the Cowboys on Monday night of Week 12.

At 4-6-1, the Colts will need a very strong ending to the season, as well as for some other losses to fall into place, for even a shot at making the playoff cut.

The 4-7 Jaguars pulled off a big win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, with Trevor Lawrence putting on arguably his best performance of the season. The Texans continue to lose, sitting at the bottom of the division at 1-9-1.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 13.