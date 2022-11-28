NFL standings, Week 12: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 13

The NFC East continued rolling along over Thanksgiving weekend and is one of the two best divisions in football. Your answer about the NFC East vs. the AFC East will depend on how you view the Patriots vs. how you view the Giants. They’re currently the weakest links in those divisions.

The Eagles remain atop the NFC East after handling the Packers on Sunday Night Football. It was close in the first half as the two sides went into the locker room with the Eagles leading 27-20. But Philly pulled away in the second half and are the first team to ten wins in the NFL.

They’ll maintain their two game lead over the Cowboys, who are hot on their heels, even as Philly holds the head-to-head tiebreaker edge. The Cowboys beat the Giants to secure the season sweep and take full control of second place and the top wild card spot.

The Giants are stumbling and they’re entering the make-or-break portion of their schedule. They host the Commanders and Eagles the next two weeks, and then travel to Washington after that. The Commanders beat the Falcons 19-13 and are road favorites against the Giants next week. One of these two teams will be moving in the wrong direction when next week ends.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 13.