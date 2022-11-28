NFL standings, Week 12: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 13

The NFC North race is effectively finished. It’s not official yet, but it might as well be, as the Vikings are going to cruise to the division title.

The Vikings and Lions both played on Thanksgiving to open Week 12. The Lions lost a tough one to the Bills, giving up a last second field goal after tying it up in the final minute. The Vikings went back and forth against the Patriots before pulling out the win. Detroit was showing some signs of life, but that’s a tough loss as they fall to five games back of the Vikings in the division.

Meanwhile, the Packers’ and Bears’ seasons are pretty much a wrap. The Packers lost on Sunday Night Football to the Eagles after Aaron Rodgers left the game due to rib and finger injuries. The Bears lost to the Jets and Justin Fields missed Sunday’s game due to a separated shoulder.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 13.