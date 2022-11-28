 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL standings, Week 12: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 13

The NFC North completed its Week 12 schedule. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 13.

By David Fucillo
Kene Nwangwu #26 of the Minnesota Vikings returns a kick for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The NFC North race is effectively finished. It’s not official yet, but it might as well be, as the Vikings are going to cruise to the division title.

The Vikings and Lions both played on Thanksgiving to open Week 12. The Lions lost a tough one to the Bills, giving up a last second field goal after tying it up in the final minute. The Vikings went back and forth against the Patriots before pulling out the win. Detroit was showing some signs of life, but that’s a tough loss as they fall to five games back of the Vikings in the division.

Meanwhile, the Packers’ and Bears’ seasons are pretty much a wrap. The Packers lost on Sunday Night Football to the Eagles after Aaron Rodgers left the game due to rib and finger injuries. The Bears lost to the Jets and Justin Fields missed Sunday’s game due to a separated shoulder.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 13.

2022 NFC North standings

NFC North Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 12 Week 13
NFC North Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 12 Week 13
Minnesota Vikings 9-2 vs. NYJ +250 -10000 TBD
Detroit Lions 4-7 vs. JAX +1000 +4000 TBD
Green Bay Packers 4-8 @ CHI -175 +3000 TBD
Chicago Bears 3-9 vs. GB +1500 +15000 TBD

More From DraftKings Nation