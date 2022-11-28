NFL standings, Week 12: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 13

The NFC South does not have a single team over .500 heading into Week 13 after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Cleveland Browns in overtime on Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons dropped to 5-7 after a loss to the Washington Commanders, and the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers share the bottom with 4-8 records. The Saints were on the wrong end of a shutout against the 49ers today despite several trips to the red zone, and the Panthers moved up with a 23-10 victory over the Denver Broncos.

The Falcons are still in the running for first place, but it doesn’t look like any of the NFC South teams outside of the top spot will be making the playoffs. Atlanta will face the Bucs in the final game of the season in what may end up being the decider of who represents the division.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 13.