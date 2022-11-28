NFL standings, Week 12: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 13

The NFC West might be turning into a one-team race. The 49ers and Seahawks are only separated by one game, but San Francisco appears to have the momentum coming out of Week 12.

The 49ers hosted the Saints and while the offense struggled to get going for extended stretches, the defense dominated en route to a 13-0 shutout. The 49ers have not given up a point in the second half of four straight games. That likely will change this coming week against an explosive Dolphins offense, but for now it’s been enough to secure first place in the division.

The Seahawks are still competitive in the division and wild card races, but they lost a tough one in overtime to the Raiders. Seattle slips a full game back of the 49ers with Week 15 Thursday Night Football circled as a critical matchup for these two teams. Depending on how the next two weeks go, that could decide the division champ, or tell us if this race is going down to the wire.

It’s no more than a two-team race after the Rams lost 26-10 to the Chiefs and the Cardinals lost 25-24 to the Chargers on a last-second two-point conversion. LA and Arizona both remain alive in the wild card race, but neither is showing anything to suggest they’ll turn things around.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 13.