Who is announcing Monday Night Football in Week 12 between the Steelers and Colts?

Monday Night Football heads to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis tonight for the Week 12 AFC showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff for the game will take place at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

The announcing crew consists of play-by-by announcer Joe Buck, game analyst Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters as the reporter. This is Buck and Aikman’s first year with ESPN as they were with Fox for previous years. The popular ‘Manningcast’ on ESPN2 will return next week for the Week 13 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pittsburgh (3-7) has dropped three of its last four contests and fall to the Bengals 37-30 last Sunday night. The Steelers defense had no answers for the triumvirate of Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Samaje Perine as the Cincinnati offense rolled throughout the entire evening. On the other side, Najee Harris had a solid day for Pittsburgh with 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Indianapolis (4-6-1) couldn’t quite pull the upset last Sunday, falling to the Eagles in a 17-16 close loss. Jalen Hurts ran in a seven-yard touchdown with 1:20 left in the game and the ensuing PAT by Jake Elliott put Philly on top. Jonathan Taylor broke off 84 rushing yards and a touchdown in the setback.

Indianapolis enters this matchup as a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 39.5.