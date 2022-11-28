How to watch Colts vs. Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 12 via live stream

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Steelers (3-7) will make their 2022-23 MNF debut after falling 37-30 in a AFC North shootout with the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Kenny Pickett continues to develop as the apparent starting QB in Pittsburgh of the future. The rookie signal-caller is coming off a strong battle opposite of Joe Burrow in Week 11, completing 25-of-42 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown. He’ll look to extend his zero-interception streak to three games in Week 12.

Indianapolis (4-6-1) has experienced a great deal of change this season, as well. The organization fired head coach Frank Reich on Nov. 7, and played its second game with replacement Jeff Saturday in Week 11. The team has split in its previous two appearances with one win over the Las Vegas Raiders and a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Colts are set as 2.5-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -140 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Steelers sit at +120, while the total score is set at 39.

Steelers vs. Colts

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Colts -140, Steelers +120

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login with a valid ESPN subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.