Where can I buy the big hat Brian Robinson was wearing after the Commanders-Falcons game?

Burt Reynolds, a.k.a Turd Ferguson, once told us that wearing an oversized hat is funny because it’s bigger than a normal hat. Alex Trebek disagreed, but on Sunday, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson proved that it is in fact funny.

After the Commanders beat the Falcons in a matchup critical to the playoff picture, Robinson met with the media at his locker wearing an oversized baseball cap. The photo floating around Twitter looked fake, so a second version of the image showed up and it became apparent it was legit.

Brian Robinson said his friend has a “big hat” company. “If you want a big hat, let me know.” pic.twitter.com/KXm3GCJWO1 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 27, 2022

Brian Robinson Jr. is wearing a hat that makes him look like Toad from Mario. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/FZRdKqlivc — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 27, 2022

Robinson said he was doing his friend a favor wearing it and that, “If you want a big hat, let me know.”

We’re here to offer some free advertising to Robinson’s friend. If you badly want an oversized hat, you can buy one at Noggin Boss. This promotion will hopefully go better than if he offered to promote a puffy shirt for a friend.