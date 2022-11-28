 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where can I buy the big hat Brian Robinson was wearing after the Commanders-Falcons game?

Brian Robinson is a good friend.

By David Fucillo
Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders looks on after the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
This is not in fact the oversized hat mentioned.
Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Burt Reynolds, a.k.a Turd Ferguson, once told us that wearing an oversized hat is funny because it’s bigger than a normal hat. Alex Trebek disagreed, but on Sunday, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson proved that it is in fact funny.

After the Commanders beat the Falcons in a matchup critical to the playoff picture, Robinson met with the media at his locker wearing an oversized baseball cap. The photo floating around Twitter looked fake, so a second version of the image showed up and it became apparent it was legit.

Robinson said he was doing his friend a favor wearing it and that, “If you want a big hat, let me know.”

We’re here to offer some free advertising to Robinson’s friend. If you badly want an oversized hat, you can buy one at Noggin Boss. This promotion will hopefully go better than if he offered to promote a puffy shirt for a friend.

More From DraftKings Nation