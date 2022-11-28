Who is the referee for Steelers vs. Colts in Week 12 Monday Night Football?

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts meet on Monday Night Football tonight to close out Week 12. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium and will air on ESPN. The Colts are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 39.5.

Referee Bill Vinovich will lead the officiating crew for this primetime matchup. He wears #52 and will be handling all the calls on the field. His officiating crew will include the following officials (with jersey numbers note):

Umpire Alex Moore, #49

Down Judge Jerry Bergman, #91

Line Judge Mark Perlman, #9

Field Judge Joe Blubaugh, #57

Side Judge Jimmy Buchanan, #86

Back Judge Jimmy Russell, #82

Review Official Mike Wimmer

Review Assistant Sebrina Brunson

Vinovich’s crew has officiated ten games this season and called 81 total penalties for 596 yards, per NFLPenalties.com. They’ve called 39 penalties for 290 yards against the home team and 42 penalties for 307 yards against the visiting team. 22 of the penalties called have been declined and two have been offsetting.

The folks at Sports Gambling Podcast Network put together Week 12 betting stats for each referee. Through ten games, Vinovich officiated games have seen home favorites go 3-3 against the spread and home underdogs go 2-2. The over/under is evenly split at five.