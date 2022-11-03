Eagles vs. Texans TNF weather forecast, what it means for fantasy and betting

In one of the bigger mismatches on paper this season, the undefeated (7-0) Philadelphia Eagles head to Houston to take on the 1-5-1 Texans. The Eagles are currently 13.5-point favorites in what could be a blowout. But, this is the NFL and we’ve already seen some pretty strange things this season. Maybe the Lovie Smith’s group can make it a game. But before we get to the game, let’s check out the weather forecast.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Eagles vs. Texans on Week 9 TNF

Forecast

Thursday night in Houston will be warm and humid with a slight chance of rain at just 10%. The high will be 81 degrees, but that temperature will start to fall toward a low of 73 degrees as the game gets going. Wind should be 5-10 mph, but nothing too significant.

Fantasy/betting implications

The weather shouldn’t impact the game and if it were going to, they probably would close the roof in preparation.