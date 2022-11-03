Complete schedule for Week 9 of 2022 NFL season

The first weekend of November will feature 13 games as we get set to close up the first half of the NFL regular season. The slate will begin with a Thursday night matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles traveling to play the Houston Texans as the league’s only undefeated team will face a franchise with one victory this season.
Elsewhere on the schedule, the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will get together for an important matchup in a competitive AFC East, and two of the top teams in the conference will play on Sunday Night Football with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Tennessee Titans. The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of victories as both franchises have just three wins going into their matchup.
Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each game in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.
Thursday, November 3, 2022, 8:15 p.m. ET
Eagles vs. Texans
Channel: Prime Video
Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+
Sunday, November 6, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET
Chargers vs. Falcons
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Dolphins vs. Bears
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Panthers vs. Bengals
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Packers vs. Lions
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Colts vs. Patriots
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Bills vs. Jets
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Vikings vs. Commanders
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Raiders vs. Jaguars
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Sunday, November 6, 4:05 p.m. ET
Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+
Sunday, November 6, 4:25 p.m. ET
Rams vs. Buccaneers
Channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+
Sunday, November 6, 8:20 p.m. ET
Titans vs. Chiefs
Channel: NBC
Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+