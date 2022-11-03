Primetime game schedule for Week 9 of 2022 NFL season

The NFL’s primetimes late for Week 9 feature a couple high spreads and a matchup that oddsmakers suggest could come down to the wire. The slate of games starts on Thursday night when the one-win Houston Texans host the Philadelphia Eagles, who are the only undefeated team to this point of the season. The Eagles are a two touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into game day.

Two of the top teams in the AFC record-wise will play on Sunday Night Football when the Tennessee Titans travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC and the Chiefs are the No. 3 seed. The Chiefs are a 2.5-point home favorite.

and the NFL weekend will end on Monday night when the Baltimore Ravens take on the New Orleans Saints. Baltimore is a 2.5-point road favorite.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each primetime game in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

Thursday Night Football, November 3, 2022, 8:15 p.m. ET

Eagles vs. Texans

Channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+

Sunday Night Football, November 6, 8:20 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Chiefs

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

Monday Night Football, November 7, 8:15 p.m. ET

Ravens vs. Saints

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+