How to watch Eagles vs. Texans in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football

The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to play the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football from NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff will start at 8:15 p.m. ET and streamed via Amazon Prime Video in addition to airing on TV in local markets. The Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL, and they will get a matchup with the one-win Texans to get Week 9 of the season started.

Eagles vs. Texans TV info

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: Only in local markets

Live stream link: Amazon Prime

Who is playing?

The Eagles came out of the bye week with a 35-13 home victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers to improve to 7-0 on the season. Jalen Hurts threw four touchdown passes, three of which went to AJ Brown, who finished with 156 yards. Philadelphia’s rookie first-round draft pick defensive lineman Jordan Davis left that game with an injury and is expected to miss a few weeks.

The Texans will look to avoid a third consecutive loss as they are in a strong position to contend for the No. 1 overall draft pick in the spring of 2023. Houston is coming off a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, finishing with just 161 total yards of offense. Houston may be without starting wide receiver Nico Collins and defensive tackle Maliek Collins for the second consecutive week.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

These are two extremes when it comes to playing for the Super Bowl and playing for the No. 1 overall draft pick. The Eagles will enter Thursday night 1.5 games ahead of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants in a competitive NFC East, and they’re a game ahead of the Minnesota Vikings for the top spot in the conference. Houston has the worst record in the AFC, and the Texans would have the No. 2 NFL Draft pick if the season ended today behind only the Detroit Lions.