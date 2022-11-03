Who is announcing Thursday Night Football in Week 9 between Eagles and Texans

The NFL is kicking off Week 9 on Thursday Night Football with the last undefeated team in the league. The Philadelphia Eagles travel to face the Houston Texans looking to remain undefeated and continue fending off the Cowboys and Eagles in the NFC East. The Texans are looking to right the ship as they sit at 1-5-1 and in last place in the AFC South.

TNF now airs exclusively on Amazon Prime Video with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The announcer crew consists of Al Michaels handling play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit as the color commentator, and Kaylee Hartung as the sideline reporter.

The Eagles are sizable favorites in this one at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are currently 13.5-point favorites, although the spread has climbed as high as 14 points. If it settles at 13.5, it would be the Eagles biggest spread since 2019. The point total is currently set at 45.5. The Eagles are -750 on the moneyline while the Texans are +550.

TNF can bring some crazy games, but it’s hard to see the Texans hanging with the Eagles into the latter stages of the game. But if they can at least keep it moderately interesting, look for plenty of gambling references from Michaels. No broadcaster is more open about his interest in gambling than Michaels and it can make for an amusing time, particularly during blowouts.