Eagles easily beat Texans for best start in franchise history

The Philadelphia Eagles gave up an early touchdown to the Houston Texans in their Week 9 matchup on Thursday but eventually cruised past their opponents 29-17 to move to 8-0 on the season. It is the best start in franchise history for the Eagles, who have been the last undefeated team in the NFL this season for a while.

Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert were the driving forces behind Philadelphia’s win Thursday. Hurts finished with 243 yards and two passing touchdowns, one to each receiver. Goedert finished with 100 yards on the game. The Eagles got burned on the opening drive and had some jitters early but outscored the Texans 15-3 in the second half.

No team has ever missed the playoffs after starting 8-0, so Eagles fans can feel pretty confident about their team being in the postseason. Philadelphia is +500 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl, behind only the Bills at +225.