Russell Wilson’s standing in locker room in question after ‘half the team’ doesn’t show at his birthday party

Losing tends to bring out all kinds of rumors in the NFL, especially if you traded for a high-profile quarterback and gave him a $245 million contract. The Denver Broncos are experiencing that rumor mill with Russell Wilson, who experienced a real life Bo Callahan moment recently at his birthday party where “half the team” showed up.

There’s been some gossip about Russell Wilson’s standing in locker room. Here’s some context. Per source Wilson’s wife Ciara thru him a birthday party last night and “it looked like about half the team was there.” On player’s day off. Why do people have to be so hurtful? #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) November 30, 2022

In the movie “Draft Day”, Wisconsin quarterback Bo Callahan was a seemingly can’t miss prospect but fictional Browns GM Sonny Weaver Jr. wanted to do some homework. So he has his guys look around and finds out Callahan’s teammates didn’t show up to his birthday. Now what kind of teammates don’t show up to a quarterback and team captain’s birthday?

It appears something similar happened to Wilson, at least according to his wife Ciara. There’s some ambiguity here, as “about half” of a 53-man roster can range from 20 to 30 people. The Broncos being 3-8 coming off a rough loss to the Panthers doesn’t help Wilson’s cause.

There have been a lot of quotes out of Seattle during the season which suggest Wilson held himself in higher regard than the rest of the locker room. The Seahawks were winning games so it wasn’t exactly a hot topic but the Broncos aren’t. We’ll see if Denver can respond when the Kansas City Chiefs line up against the Broncos in Week 13.