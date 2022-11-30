Could Tom Brady return to the Patriots in 2023?

Tom Brady retired for a hot minute last off-season, but there has been no talk of him retiring again and with his contract up after this 2022 season, he will be a free agent with plenty of suitors. Brady will be 46 years old and this hasn’t been a great season for the Buccaneers offense, but when you look at the quarterback play in the league, there’s little doubt that Brady can still contribute.

In a recent article, longtime Patriots beat writer Jeff Howe laid out his thoughts on what Brady might get up to this offseason. And maybe the most surprising landing spot was back with his old team the Patriots. Brady and the Patriots are still on good terms and a return is likely on the table. Howe mentioned how much respect Bill Belichick and Brady have for each other and how they made time to speak before they played each other last time around. That’s not a lot to go on of course, but a reunion doesn’t appear to be out of the question.

Other teams mentioned were the 49ers, Raiders and Titans, with San Francisco being Brady’s home town, Josh McDaniels being his old coordinator and Mike Vrabel and Brady being good friends from their time in New England together.

These landing spots are all speculation, but from an informed source. We can add other teams that would likely be more than happy to get a year or two out of the greatest quarterback ever, but many variables remain.