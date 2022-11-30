What does the future hold for Aaron Rodgers?

The 2022 NFL season is heading into Week 13. With only five games left in the regular season, it isn’t too early to start to think about what will happen in the future. The Green Bay Packers have a 4-8 record heading into Sunday and will have their bye in Week 14. They sit in third place in the NFC North and are longshots to make the playoffs this year.

While you can point fingers in many directions in Green Bay, problems usually fall on the head coach and/or the quarterback. For Green Bay, all eyes are on Aaron Rodgers. The veteran quarterback mulled retirement in the offseason but returned to the Packers on a deal that has him under contract through the 2023 seasons. The team can’t realistically cut him because of his cap hit, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t be traded.

Potential Landing Spots for Rodgers

In an article by the Athletic’s Jeff Howe, he suggests that the 49ers could be in the market for a quarterback next season and lists Rodgers as an option. It is reported that Green Bay would want at least one first-round pick back for Rodgers, which the 49ers don’t have unless they were to trade Trey Lance. In order for Rodgers to be traded, though, he will need to show that he has something left in the tank and that this season was a fluke. I don’t think he will end up on the 49ers.

The Colts might as well have another veteran quarterback in town for only a season. If Indy doesn’t keep Matt Ryan around for another season (which they shouldn’t), they will have their sixth starting quarterback in as many seasons. Andrew Luck was their starting quarterback in 2018 and was then followed by Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Ryan over the last five years. Rodgers could be the quarterback their offense needs to take a step forward, but the Colts are likely better off drafting a rookie and actually attempting to develop someone.

Rodgers should go full heel and fully follow in Brett Favre’s footsteps. After a 16-year career with the Packers, Favre ended up with the New York Jets for a season. Rodgers has been with Green Bay for 18 years, and that tenure is drawing to a close one way or another. The Jets are clearly not sold on Zach Wilson as their quarterback of the future, so why not bring in a veteran quarterback to try and give you an advantage in the ever-improving AFC East? I wouldn’t think this is likely to happen, but we have seen stranger things.

At the end of the day, Rodgers is likely going to either retire this offseason or have one more season in Green Bay before hanging up the cleats. We have seen Tom Brady try to hang them up a few times, and yet he comes coming back for more. We can only wait and see what Rodgers will do, but there is at least a chance he will don a different jersey for the first time in his career before it ends.