Which teams are on Sunday Night Football in Week 9?

Sunday Night Football Week 9 features a clash of division-leading squads as the Tennessee Titans travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

After starting 0-2, the Titans have won five straight and sit alone atop the AFC South. They haven’t been flashy while doing it; they’ve scored no more than 24 points in a single game all year. But they’ve controlled the time of possession and done enough on defense to win. After a slow start – by his standards – Derrick Henry has run for 563 yards over the last four weeks. Ryan Tannehill missed his Week 8 start with an ankle injury and illness. If he’s not able to go, rookie Malik Willis will have to grow up in a hurry in the raucous environment of Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes and his stable of weapons, even without Tyreek Hill, are once again a well-oiled machine as we reach the season’s midpoint. Kansas City has scored 34 points per game over their last four, doing just about anything they want on offense. While Tennessee has managed to keep opposing teams off of the scoreboard, their pass defense is ranked just 24th in the league. That could be a recipe for Mahomes to eat as he has over the past month, throwing for 326 yards per game, 12 touchdowns, and three interceptions in his last four games. The Chiefs will need him to in order to keep pace with the streaking Buffalo Bills in the AFC No. 1 seed race.

The Chiefs are 12.5-point favorites and -625 moneyline. The Titans are +470 moneyline and the point total is set at 46.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.