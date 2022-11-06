NFL weather forecast for Week 9 Sunday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

Week 9 will feature a rematch of the 2019 AFC Championship game in primetime. The Tennessee Titans travel to Arrowhead Stadium as they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Kick-off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and AccuWeather, among others.

Weather for Titans vs. Chiefs on Week 9 SNF

Forecast

Both teams will prepare for chilly game time conditions with evening hitting a low of 42, following a high of 64 earlier in the day. Rain should not be a factor with mostly clear skies expected, as well as a less than 3 percent chance of rainfall during the primetime kick-off. Kickers should rest easy knowing that winds are expected between 5 and 10 MPH, which is relatively moderate.

Fantasy/betting implications

The weather should not significantly affect any fantasy football or betting decisions for this Sunday night primetime matchup. Wind gusts per usual could have an effect on kickers’ performance, but the forecast does not highlight anything drastic that would warrant caution for the game.