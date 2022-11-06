Which teams are on Monday Night Football in Week 9?

The Baltimore Ravens have found their stride just in time for a Week 9 Monday Night Football matchup with the New Orleans Saints whose playoff aspirations are still alive after a 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8. Kickoff from Caesar’s Superdome is set for 8:15 p.m.

Despite leading in the fourth quarter of every game this season, the Ravens are just 5-3. But they’ve found their identity in recent weeks, getting back to being a ground-and-pound team. Over the last two weeks, Baltimore has run the ball 77 times, racking up 391 yards. It has been a recipe for success, preventing the late-game collapses that mired them early in the season and cost them at least two wins. On the defensive side of the ball, Baltimore got a whole lot better this week, acquiring Chicago Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith via trade. With Smith in the fold, Baltimore has its first chance to show it belongs in the same conversation as the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.

The Saints have not been in top form most of the season as they’ve dealt with injuries, but they’re coming off their most convincing win of the season, and at 3-5, the playoffs are not out of reach in the pedestrian NFC. Andy Dalton relied heavily on Alvin Kamara who picked up 62 yards on the ground and caught nine passes for 92 additional yards. Taysom Hill also carried the ball 10 times for 61 yards. To have a shot on Monday Night, New Orleans will have to beat Baltimore at their own game, grinding out a win by controlling the clock.

The Ravens are 2.5-point favorites and -150 moneyline. The Saints are +130 moneyline and the point total is set at 48 at DraftKings Sportsbook.