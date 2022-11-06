Full list of Week 9 NFL announcers on Sunday

The NFL kicked off Week 9 on Thursday night and returns with an always busy Sunday schedule. It’s a bit lighter than normal with six teams on bye, but there’s going to be plenty of football to keep us all occupied.

The schedule is a bit top-heavy with eight games at 1 p.m. ET and then two in the 4 p.m. window. The biggest game in the early slot is Bills vs. Jets. If Buffalo runs away with the division, this weekend might be that turning point. The most intriguing game of the weekend might be the Chargers-Falcons matchup in Atlanta. The Falcons are 4-4 and in first place in the AFC South, but are home dogs against the 4-3 Chargers. This is a chance for Atlanta to make a statement about their playoff hopes.

The 4 p.m. window is NFC West heavy with the Cardinals hosting the Seahawks and the Rams traveling to face the Bucs. All four teams are in the playoff race and badly need wins. Much like the Falcons, Seattle is unexpectedly in first place and will look to make a statement against Arizona.

Below is the complete Sunday schedule with television information and announcers for each game.

Sunday, November 6, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET

Chargers vs. Falcons

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Dolphins vs. Bears

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Panthers vs. Bengals

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Packers vs. Lions

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Colts vs. Patriots

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Bills vs. Jets

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Vikings vs. Commanders

Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporters)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Raiders vs. Jaguars

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Aditi Kinkhabwala (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday, November 6, 4:05 p.m. ET

Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Announcers: Adam Amin, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Sunday, November 6, 4:25 p.m. ET

Rams vs. Buccaneers

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday, November 6, 8:20 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Chiefs

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+