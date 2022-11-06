How to watch Titans vs. Chiefs in Week 9 on Sunday Night Football

The Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs will enter Sunday night’s matchup as two of the top teams in the AFC from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The game will get started at 8:20 p.m. ET and air on NBC. Both teams have 5-2 records with their sights set a strong run down the stretch leading into the playoffs.

Titans vs. Chiefs TV info

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

Who is playing?

The Titans got off to an 0-2 start but won five games in a row including a 17-10 win over the Houston Texans in their last time out. Tennessee ran the ball 45 times in this victory including 32 for Derrick Henry, and Malik Willis threw the ball just 10 times. The status of Ryan Tannehill is uncertain after missing last week’s contest with an ankle injury.

The Chiefs rebounded from a loss to the Buffalo Bills with a 44-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers in their most recent game prior to the bye week. Patrick Mahomes threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns with an interception in that game with three pass catchers going for at least 98 receiving yards. Kansas City is very healthy out of the bye, and its main contributors should be ready to go for Sunday night.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

If the season ended today, the Titans would be a No. 2 seed in the AFC, while the Chiefs would be No. 3 at this point. Kansas City is a game ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers for the top spot in the West division, while the Titans are two games ahead of the Indianapolis Colts for first place in the South.