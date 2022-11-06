How to watch Chargers vs. Falcons in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming out of the bye week for a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 5th from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff will start at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. The Chargers will look to get back in the win column coming out of a loss with a 4-3 record, while the Falcons will hope to get above .500, entering with a 4-4 record.

Chargers vs. Falcons TV info

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket, Sling TV

Broadcast Map: 506Sports.com

Who is playing?

The Chargers ended a three-game losing streak in their last time out with a 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks going into the off week as Justin Herbert threw for 293 yards with two touchdowns and two turnovers. Los Angeles’ top two wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are both likely out with injuries, though Joshua Miller is likely to return to the field. After injuries to Taylor Bertolet and Dustin Hopkins, Cameron Dicker will be the third kicker in as many games.

The Falcons needed overtime to knock off the Carolina Panthers in a 37-34 win last weekend, and they’ll look to win for the third time in four games. Marcus Mariota threw two interceptions but completed 20-of-28 passes for 253 yards with three touchdowns with 43 rushing yards. Cordarrelle Patterson returned to practice this week after being out since the win over the Cleveland Browns on October 2nd. Starting cornerback A.J. Terrell could be out again, so check injury reports prior to game time.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

The Chargers will enter Sunday as the No. 7 seed in the AFC if the playoffs started today, and they’re just a game behind the Kansas City Chiefs for the top spot in the AFC West. Meanwhile, the Falcons have the best record in a bad NFC South, and they’d be the fourth seed in the playoffs at this point of the season.