How to watch Dolphins vs. Bears in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins will hit the road for the second week in a row when they take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 6th from Soldier Field in Chicago. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. The Dolphins will enter this matchup with a 5-3 record, while the Bears are 3-5 coming off a busy few weeks prior to the trade deadline.

Dolphins vs. Bears TV info

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket, Sling TV

Broadcast Map: 506Sports.com

Who is playing?

The Dolphins will go for their third consecutive victory and are coming off a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions. Miami is 5-0 in games that Tua Tagovailoa started and finished, and this will be the third game since he returned from a concussion. Miami had a ton of players listed as limited participants during practice this week, but the Dolphins should be relatively healthy come game time on Sunday.

The Bears are in an interesting spot as they unloaded defensive playmakers Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn before landing wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’re coming off a 49-29 loss to the New England Patriots and fell short in four of their last five games. Right tackle Larry Borom missed last week’s game in concussion protocol and could be unavailable again.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

The Dolphins should be thinking playoffs as they would be the No. 6 seed in the AFC if the season were to end today, and they’ll enter Sunday 1.5 games behind the Buffalo Bills for the top spot in the East division. As for the Bears, they’re just a game out of the final Wild Card spot, and they’d have the No. 12 overall draft pick looking ahead to the spring according to Tankathon.