How to watch Panthers vs. Bengals in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals have a short week to get ready for Sunday’s home matchup with the Carolina Panthers on November 6th from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. The Bengals will look to get above .500 as they enter with a 4-4 record, while the Panthers are 2-6 as they appear to be looking for a high draft pick in the spring.

Panthers vs. Bengals TV info

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket, Sling TV

Broadcast Map: 506Sports.com

Who is playing?

The Panthers nearly won consecutive games but fell short in a 37-34 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week as PJ Walker threw for 317 yards with a touchdown and interception and connected with DJ Moore six times for 152 yards and a TD. D’Onta Foreman rushed for 118 yards and three scores. Starting cornerback Donte Jackson could be out after leaving last week’s game with an ankle injury.

The Bengals failed their first test without star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who will be out again with an injury, in a 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. Cincinnati did not score a point through the first three quarters and finished with just 229 total yards of offense. The Bengals kept the ball in the air a ton with 35 passing attempts and 10 rushes, and Joe Burrow threw for 232 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and lost a fumble.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

The Bengals are just a half-game out of the final Wild Card spot in the AFC and a game behind the Baltimore Ravens in the North, so the defending conference champs should be focused on a playoff run down the stretch. The Panthers sent away Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson, so they’re clearly gunning for a high draft pick in 2023. Carolina would have the third overall draft pick if the season ended today, according to Tankathon.